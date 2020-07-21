A Dining Experience Like No Other: PaddleHeads Launch Dinner on the Diamond

July 21, 2020 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release





*** Part 1.2 - ASCII

For immediate release:

Today, the PaddleHeads announced the most unique dining experience in Missoula, Dinner on the Diamond. Every Friday, beginning June 31st, Missoulians will have the opportunity to enjoy a fine-dining experience like no other at the crossroads of the Clark Fork River and Bitterroot Railway. Each week, a curated meal will be offered, reservations are $50 per person and include: a multi course - chef inspired meal in an amazing setting on the Ogren Park Allegiance Field playing surface, served on fine china with a touch of elegance and a nod to your all-star dreams, alongside a carefully paired beer and wine options that will be available for purchase.

Reservations available now at: https://www.milb.com/missoula/ballpark/dinner-on-the-diamond

Groups attending Dinner on the Diamond will be limited to a maximum reservation of six. Gates open for Dinner on the Diamond at 5:00pm, dinner will be served at 6:00pm. PaddleHeads' catering staff will reach out to reservation holders to finalize menu selections, address any dietary concerns, and answer any other questions.

July 31st Dinner on the Diamond Menu:

Caesar Salad or Summer Green Salad with Strawberries

8 oz Baseball Cut Sirloin Steak or 10 oz Pan Seared Airline Chicken Breast

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

Sauteed Broccolini

Chocolate Molten Lava Cake

The safety of the Missoula community is our utmost priority. A full COVID-19 Readiness Plan has been created by the Missoula PaddleHeads for operating the venue cautiously, safely, and responsibly, and can be found at www.gopaddleheads.com. The execution of this plan includes: social distancing and crowd control measures, one-way concourse walkways, cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing practices, staff training, PPE guidelines, a full food and beverage plan, and wellness and symptom checks for all staff. Patrons will be required to wear face coverings until they are seated at their tables, encouraged to diligently practice social distancing at all times, and asked to stay home if experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 21, 2020

A Dining Experience Like No Other: PaddleHeads Launch Dinner on the Diamond - Missoula PaddleHeads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.