A Day in Denver, Hot Dog Suits, and the Van Zanten Sisters: NWSL on Tour

Published on July 8, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC YouTube Video







In episode 2 of NWSL on Tour, NWSL Summer of Soccer Creator Megan O'Keefe meets with an old friend, Denver Summit FC left back Carson Pickett. Plus, Denver's Ally Brazier and Janine Sonice, San Diego Wave's Mimi Van Zanten, Houston Dash's Kiki Van Zanten, and so much more. Don't miss NWSL Rivalry Week presented by Ally, kicking off July 10th!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 8, 2026

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