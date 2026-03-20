USL1 Portland Hearts of Pine

A Cupset for Vermont Green FC!

Published on March 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video


Video courtesy of US Soccer

@VermontGreenFC advances to the second round of the U.S. Open Cup after a 1-0 victory over USL League One's Portland Hearts of Pine.

Check out the Portland Hearts of Pine Statistics

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United Soccer League One Stories from March 20, 2026


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