A Cupset for Vermont Green FC!

Published on March 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video







Video courtesy of US Soccer

@VermontGreenFC advances to the second round of the U.S. Open Cup after a 1-0 victory over USL League One's Portland Hearts of Pine.







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