A Couple Legends Take the Field
December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy YouTube Video
We sent @BFordLancer behind-the-scenes at the action-packed 2024 MLS Cup!
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #lagalaxy #newyorkredbulls #highlights #goals
Check out the LA Galaxy Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from December 20, 2024
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Academy Product Dylan Borso to Homegrown Player Contract - Chicago Fire FC
- Atlanta United Signs Will Reilly to Homegrown Deal - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy Acquire Midfielder Sean Davis from Nashville SC in Exchange for Midfielder Gastón Brugman
- LA Galaxy Announce 2025 MLS Regular Season Schedule
- LA Galaxy Announce 2024 Team Awards
- LA Galaxy to Participate in Coachella Valley Invitational, the Team's Only Public Preseason Event
- LA Galaxy to Begin 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Campaign in Round of 16