A Clutch Equalizer: USL Championship Goal of the Week, Week 30 Winner

October 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.