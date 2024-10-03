A Clutch Equalizer: USL Championship Goal of the Week, Week 30 Winner
October 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video
Check out the Birmingham Legion FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 3, 2024
- Monterey Bay F.C. Set for Road Clash with Phoenix Rising FC - Monterey Bay FC
- Republic FC's Kieran Phillips Named a Finalist for September Fan Vote Player of the Month - Sacramento Republic FC
- Preview: Hounds at Miami FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Rowdies Nate Worth Called up to U.S. U-19 National Team - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Rising Together: A Night with the Team - Phoenix Rising FC
- Pressure on for Hounds' Final Playoff Push - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Pinho Takes Home Goal of the Week Honors for Week 30 - Birmingham Legion FC
- Republic FC and SMUD Honor Local Changemaker with Juntos Leadership Award - Sacramento Republic FC
- Rhode Island FC 2025 Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Legion FC Stories
- Pinho Takes Home Goal of the Week Honors for Week 30
- Zouhir Named to Team of the Week After Strong Showing in Pittsburgh
- Pinho's Goal Grabs Point for Legion FC
- Legion FC Hits the Road for Eastern Conference Clash at Pittsburgh
- Debut Goal Earns Matheus Goal of the Week Honors