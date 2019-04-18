A Chance for Dreams to Become Reality, Saints to Hold Open Tryouts May 2

ST. PAUL, MN - One-by-one the St. Paul Saints had a player from their 2018 team get their contract purchased by a Major League organization. Five this off-season and a total of six from a team that reached the American Association Championship Series last season. That's the goal of all who don a Saints uniform. Those hoping to join the list of 124 players that have worn a Saints uniform and gone on to a Major League organization will have an opportunity when the Saints hold their open tryouts.

On Thursday, May 2 the Saints will hold their annual open tryout at CHS Field, 360 Broadway St in Saint Paul. It's a free tryout and registration begins at 9:00 a.m. at the front gate of the ballpark located on Broadway St. The tryout begins at 10:00 a.m. Each person showing up should come baseball ready, in baseball attire, cleats, bring their own glove, and a wood bat for position players. All participants can showcase their talents at only one position.

Infielders will go through various defensive drills and show off their arms across the diamond. Outfielders will show their range and showcase their arm as well. All position players will have a chance to take a few swings.

Pitchers will throw bullpen sessions while catchers will get behind the dish and show their ability to block balls and throw out baserunners.

If the tryout is rained out it will be rescheduled for the next day, on Friday, May 3 at 10:00 a.m.

The Saints can carry a maximum of 28 players into spring training, and the roster maximum is 23.

For more information about the tryout contact the Saints at 651-644-6659 or visit saintsbaseball.com.

