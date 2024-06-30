Sports stats



Ottawa RedBlacks

A Canadian Walk-Off in the Nation's Capital: CFL

June 30, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video


For the first time in 2,051 days Ottawa defeats Hamilton with a walk-off field goal.
Check out the Ottawa RedBlacks Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...

Canadian Football League Stories from June 30, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Ottawa RedBlacks Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central