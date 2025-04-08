A Brace of Assists!: USL Championship Player of the Week, Week 5: Gabriel Torres
April 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video
Check out the El Paso Locomotive FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 8, 2025
- Clay Holstad, Albert Dikwa "Chico" and Jojea Kwizera Name to USL Championship Week 5 Team of the Week - Rhode Island FC
- Margaritha, Kah Named to USL Championship Team of the Week 5 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Freddy Kleemann Earns Back-To-Back Team of the Week Selections - Sacramento Republic FC
- Gabi Torres Earns USL Championship Player of the Week Honors for Week 5; Arturo Ortiz Named to Team of the Week - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Maalique Foster Repeats on USLC "Team of the Week" - Indy Eleven
- Centreville Bank Stadium Named Official Home of Rhode Island FC - Rhode Island FC
- Road Trip: New Mexico United & AXCES Research Group Announce Fan Bus Trip to El Paso - New Mexico United
- May 24 Brooklyn FC Game Moved to 2:00 p.m. ET. - Brooklyn FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Locomotive FC Stories
- Gabi Torres Earns USL Championship Player of the Week Honors for Week 5; Arturo Ortiz Named to Team of the Week
- El Paso Locomotive FC Secure Nine Points in Eight Days After 2-1 Home Win Over Lexington SC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Return Home for Clash with Lexington SC
- El Paso Locomotive FC to Face New Mexico United in Third Round of 2025 U.S. Open Cup
- El Paso Locomotive FC Convert Pair of Early Corners En Route to 3-0 Win over Ventura County FC in Second Round of U.S. Open Cup