A BRACE FOR JORDYN HUITEMA #nwsl
June 9, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video
Check out the Seattle Reign FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 9, 2024
- Courage TST Team Advances to Monday's $1 Million Championship Match - North Carolina Courage
- Portland Thorns Shut Out North Carolina With 1-0 Win - Portland Thorns FC
- Courage Falls, 1-0, Behind Second-Half Penalty - North Carolina Courage
- Spirit Continues Record Start to 2024 Season, Returns Home with Three Hard-Earned Points - Washington Spirit
- Chicago Red Stars Break NWSL Attendance Record, But Fall to Bay FC , 0-2 - Chicago Red Stars
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Reign FC Stories
- NWSL X LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup Broadcast Details and Playoff Sites Set
- Seattle Scores Twice In Defeat Against Washington
- Seattle Reign FC Falls by a Goal against Orlando
- Seattle Reign FC Falls on the Road
- Reign FC Earns a Point in Gritty Match Against Kansas City