A Big Rock Concert Is Coming to Blue Wahoos Stadium

Pensacola's preeminent classic rock band will take the stage at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Saturday, October 3 for an epic night of family-friendly rock. The White Tie Rock Ensemble, known across the Panhandle for combining fan-favorite classic rock hits with vibrant multimedia and the technical precision of an orchestra, will perform a full-length concert on the field at the ballpark beginning at 7:00 PM.

"The White Tie Rock Ensemble consistently sells out Pensacola's legendary Saenger Theater and we're thrilled to support our local music scene and bring a band of their quality and popularity to the ballpark," team president Jonathan Griffith said. "With a full safety plan being put in place in the stadium, we're excited to safely host families and fans for a night of great music and memories."

Gates will open at the stadium at 6:00 PM and the band will take the stage accompanied by an electric string quartet at 7:00 PM to play two 45-minute sets filled with classic hits from bands like Journey, Led Zeppelin, Queen, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Aerosmith. General admission seating will be available in the stadium's stands for $25.

Exclusive front-row VIP on-field boxes, each including eight tickets, food, and access to a private on-field cash bar, are available for $600 ($75 per ticket). Each spacious VIP box will be 10x15 feet with a 10-foot walkway between each to allow for physical distancing. Seating will also be available in the Hancock Whitney Club overlooking the field for $65 per ticket, including a dinner-style buffet and access to a private cash bar.

All general admission seating will follow physical distancing guidelines with alternating rows blocked off in the stadium's seating bowl. Ballpark staff will be in place throughout the stadium to ensure physical distancing is maintained. Masks are required for all staff and guests in the ballpark but may be removed when eating/drinking or when seated to enjoy the show with proper distancing.

