USL Detroit City FC

A Bicycle Kick for Moreno?!

Published on June 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC YouTube Video


Abdoulaye Diop scored the second-half equalizer as Detroit City FC rallied from a halftime deficit to earn a 1-1 draw against El Paso Locomotive FC at Keyworth Stadium, with Locomotive becoming the first team to claim a point in the USL Championship on the road in Detroit this season.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 15, 2026


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