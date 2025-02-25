A 7 Brace RAMPAGE Took over MLS Matchday 1!

February 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







Emmanuel Latte Lath, Brian Gutiérrez, Diego Rossi, Marco Pašalić, Tai Baribo, Anders Dreyer, and Jordan Morris each scored two goals on Matchday 1!

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

