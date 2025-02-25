A 7 Brace RAMPAGE Took over MLS Matchday 1!
February 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Emmanuel Latte Lath, Brian Gutiérrez, Diego Rossi, Marco Pašalić, Tai Baribo, Anders Dreyer, and Jordan Morris each scored two goals on Matchday 1!
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #goals
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from February 25, 2025
- Sporting KC Acquires Draft Pick from Orlando - Sporting Kansas City
- International Duty Roundup: Six Inter Miami CF Academy Players in Action at Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers - Inter Miami CF
- With a 4-1 Lead Entering the Second Leg, FC Cincinnati Host FC Motagua Looking to Advance in Concacaf Champions Cup - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Announce 2025 Pub Partners - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Acquires Defender Luca Bombino on Loan from LAFC - San Diego FC
- New England Revolution Unveil 2025 Theme Nights Schedule - New England Revolution
- Real Salt Lake Back at Home Wednesday Night for 6:30p MT CONCACAF Champions Cup Decider - Real Salt Lake
- How Pat Noonan Envisions Evander Fitting into the FC Cincinnati System - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.