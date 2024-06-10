A 69-Yard Touchdown from Anthony McFarland! this Juicy Moment Is Brought to You by Simply Spiked.
June 10, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)
San Antonio Brahmas YouTube Video
#UFLonFox #UFL
Grab your ticket now to witness history on June 16th in St. Louis https://theufl.com/tickets
Visit our website https://www.theufl.com
Check out the San Antonio Brahmas Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...
United Football League Stories from June 10, 2024
- Birmingham Stallions Quarterback Adrian Martinez Named UFL Most Valuable Player - Birmingham Stallions
- Brahmas Best Battlehawks 25-15 in XFL Conference Championship - San Antonio Brahmas
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio Brahmas Stories
- Brahmas Best Battlehawks 25-15 in XFL Conference Championship
- Brahmas Top Battlehawks 25-15, Punch Ticket to UFL Championship Game
- Two San Antonio Brahmas Earn All-UFL Honors
- Perez, Speaks and Tabor Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week
- Brahmas Take First in Conference, Hand Birmingham First Loss