A 69-Yard Touchdown from Anthony McFarland! this Juicy Moment Is Brought to You by Simply Spiked.

June 10, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

San Antonio Brahmas YouTube Video







#UFLonFox #UFL

Grab your ticket now to witness history on June 16th in St. Louis https://theufl.com/tickets

Visit our website https://www.theufl.com

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from June 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.