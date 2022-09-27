9th Annual Line Drive Canned Food Drive Free Baseball Clinic at SRP Park on October 29th

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets, Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, in conjunction with Complete Game, are excited to announce the 9th Annual Line Drive Canned Food Drive FREE Baseball Clinic in memory of Terry Childers Sr. on Saturday, October 29th from 11:00 am - 12:30 pm.

"We are honored to be able to host this annual tradition in partnership with Matt Childers, the Childers Family and Complete Game," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. "No matter what your skill level we invite you to come take advantage of a morning full of FREE professional instruction, bring canned food to help us stuff the bins for Golden Harvest and celebrate the legacy of Terry Childers Sr."

In memory of Terry Childers Sr., families across the CSRA are invited to come and take part in this FREE clinic & Canned Food Drive benefiting Golden Harvest Food Bank. Families are encouraged to bring canned goods and other non-perishable food items to be donated to Golden Harvest Food Bank, who will be on site to collect.

You can also bring items anytime between now and October 29th to the Complete Game facility at 3855 Washington Rd or to the Hive Pro Shop at SRP Park (187 Railroad Avenue, North Augusta). You do not have to participate in the clinic to bring food donations! Over the past Eight years, 3,000 meals have been collected with over 4,100 lbs. of donated goods! Come join us for this awesome event in our community!

Register online at www.playpscg.com. Go to all registrations for your free registration. Any questions, contact Complete Game at (706) 814-5916

"We are extremely excited to partner with the Augusta GreenJackets and Golden Harvest Food Bank for the 9th Annual "Line Drive Can Drive," stated Complete Game Owner Matt Childers. "For nine consecutive years Tom Denlinger and his staff with the GreenJackets have sponsored and helped us host this event! This event is held in Memory of my father Terry Childers Sr. Myself along with my family and the staff at Complete Game are honored to give back to the community that my father loved so much. Giving back to the community with a FREE Baseball clinic while also organizing a food drive for our local food bank is our favorite time of the year! Terry Childers Sr. loved baseball and loved serving in this community. He was a board member on the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Augusta and we feel that this event is something wonderful to do in his memory."

Event Details:

Saturday, October 29th from 11:00am-12:30pm

SRP Park, 187 Railroad Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841

Enter by the main entrance

Giving back to the community with a FREE baseball clinic - beginning to experienced players welcome

Professional instruction from Complete Game

All players ages 5-15

Bring canned food items and non-perishable food items to benefit Golden Harvest Food Bank

Opportunity to support the community together and have some FUN

Register in advance click here: https://www.esoftplanner.com/v3/planner/camps.php?access=0dG81LSVxNmo65bAt2SEsZ6Hpw==

Onsite registration available day of as well

Prior to the start of the 2023 season, you can check out these fun, upcoming events scheduled at SRP Park! To learn more, visit https://thesrppark.com.

Paceline Opening Ceremonies and Outfield Music Festival- October 15, 2022

Tickets: https://bit.ly/PaceDay-Concert-Tix

Dugout Movie Theater Presents Ghostbusters Afterlife - October 28

Tickets & more information: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/gj-dugout-theater

CSRA Walk for Water - November 12, 2022

More info: https://csrawalk4water.com/

Palmetto Peach Half Marathon, 10 K, 5 K - November 26

https://runsignup.com/Race/SC/NorthAugusta/PalmettoPeachHalfMarathon

9th Annual Auggie's Holiday BUZZar and Toys for Tots Drive - December 10

Learn more or register to be a vendor: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/auggies-fall-market

About Complete Game

Complete Game is an Amazing Indoor Baseball & Softball Facility. Batting cages, pitching lanes, Hit Trax software for Baseball & Softball. Complete Game has an awesome staff of personal instructors and coaches for all positions for baseball & softball that offer individual lessons and group camps. You can visit Complete Game any day or take advantage of their monthly memberships! The Cosmic Birthday Parties are a big Hit! End of the season team functions and group Events held under the Black Lights with Music! Check us out at 3855 Washington Rd. Martinez, Ga. 30907 or at our website www.playpscg.com. They take reservations every day for parties and group Events!

