#92 Drummondville Voltigeurs 8 Victoriaville Tigres 2 - 18 10 2024
October 18, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Drummondville Voltigeurs YouTube Video
Faits Saillants / Highlights
Check out the Drummondville Voltigeurs Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2024
- Wildcats' Run Continues with 6th Straight Win - Moncton Wildcats
- Ticket Packages for 2025 Memorial Cup in Rimouski Sell Out - QMJHL
- Vengeful Cats Host Sags in a Friday Playoff Rematch - Moncton Wildcats
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Drummondville Voltigeurs Stories
- Voltigeurs acquire Valente
- Latendresse returns to Drummondville
- Voltigeurs hockey club announces major changes within the hockey personnel