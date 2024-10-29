9 Saves in First Pro Start!: Matt Levy: USL League One Player of the Week

October 29, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from October 29, 2024

3-1 Victory over Fuego Makes Six Straight at Home as Playoffs Loom - Union Omaha

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.