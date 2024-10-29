9 Saves in First Pro Start!: Matt Levy: USL League One Player of the Week
October 29, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Charlotte Independence YouTube Video
Check out the Charlotte Independence Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from October 29, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Independence Stories
- Independence to Face Forward Madison in 2024 USL League One Quarterfinals
- Jacks Win Regular Season Finale, 0-1, at Richmond Kickers
- Jacks Split Points on the Road with Lexington SC
- Independence Drop Home Finale to Northern Colorado Hailstorm
- Novant Health and Omar Carter Foundation Conduct CPR Training with Charlotte Independence Pros Raising Awareness for Sudden Cardiac Awareness Month