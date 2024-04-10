9-Run 3rd Lifts Grizzlies to 11-8 Home Opener Victory Over 66ers

April 10, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (4-0) outslugged the Inland Empire 66ers (0-4) 11-8 Tuesday night from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies remain the only undefeated team in the California League after Visalia's loss to San Jose. Besides the win, fans enjoyed the Home Opener with a Magnet Schedule Giveaway for the first 2,500 people in the gate and a fantastic postgame firework show presented by Visit Fresno County.

The 66ers grabbed an early 2-0 lead with a run in the first and another in the third. Kevyn Castillo knocked in Capri Ortiz with a single while Caleb Bartolero smoked a double, netting Johan Macias. In the bottom of the third, the Grizzlies brought 13 batters to the dish, plating nine runs. A pair of hit-by-pitches and walks allowed the first run to cross home. Then, Andy Perez belted the biggest hit of the night, a bases-clearing double to left-center. After a walk and pitching change, EJ Andrews Jr. rocked a single up the middle, adding Perez. A batter later, Felix Tena drove home two runs with a single to right. This led to another hit-by-pitch and walk, putting runners in scoring position. Jason Hinchman and Aidan Longwell yielded sacrifice flies, making it 9-2.

In the top of the fourth, Inland Empire inched a run home from a throwing error. Fresno responded with two runs of their own thanks to a double play and passed ball. The 66ers rounded out the scoring with five runs in the fifth. Juan Flores hammered a grand slam, his first longball of the season. Another Grizzlies miscue forced the final run of the night to waltz home. The 66ers gave the Grizzlies pressure over the next few innings, which included loading the bases in the ninth, but came up empty.

Fresno southpaw Albert Pacheco lasted four and one-third innings, striking out six without permitting a walk. Pacheco gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits in a no-decision effort. Stu Flesland III (1-0) was awarded the triumph after one and one-third innings of shutout baseball. Collin Baumgartner picked up the hold after two dominant frames, fanning one. Bryson Hammer mustered his first save of the year despite loading the bases in the ninth. Inland Empire righty Riley Bauman (0-1) suffered the setback after allowing six runs in two innings of action. 66ers' reliever Cam Tullar punched out four batters in two and two-thirds shutout innings. The clubs are back in action tomorrow evening from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- SS Andy Perez (2-5, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R)

- CF EJ Andrews Jr. (2-5, RBI, R)

- RF Felix Tena (1-3, 2 RBI, R, HBP)

Top Performers: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels)

- C Juan Flores (2-5, GS, 4 RBI, R)

- LHP Cam Tullar (2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K)

- SS Capri Ortiz (2-4, 2 R, BB, SB, CS)

On Deck:

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 6:50 pm PT Inland Empire 66ers at Fresno Grizzlies

Inland Empire RHP Keythel Key (0-0, 0.00) vs. Fresno RHP Bryan Perez (0-0, 0.00)

On That Fres-Note:

The Grizzlies pitching staff has struck out double-digit batters in every game this season (10, 3x and 13) for 43 total. The Grizzlies offense has scored 41 runs over four games this season (8, 13, 9 and 11). That includes 18 walks over the last two contests and being outhit in back-to-back games.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.