9 Carolina Blaze Players to Compete in 2026 AUSL All-Star Cup

Published on July 18, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Carolina Blaze News Release







Nine Carolina Blaze players are heading to Rosemont, Illinois, this August to compete in the 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League All-Star Cup.

The AUSL All-Star Cup is a four-series season from Aug. 8 to 30 in which 45 professional softball players compete to become the individual champion utilizing Athletes Unlimited's innovative format. Teams are hand-picked by the top athletes on the leaderboard each series. The 2026 All-Star Cup will feature 12 games at Parkway Bank Sports Complex.

The roster features fan-voted Karlyn Pickens, Reese Atwood, and Alyssa Brito, in addition to 2025 AUSL All-Star Cup Champion Kayla Kowalik and 2021 Champion Aleshia Ocasio. Check out the full list below.

Reese Atwood - Catcher

Alyssa Brito - Middle Infielder

Ana Gold - Middle Infielder

Baylee Klingler - Corner Infielder

Kayla Kowalik - Catcher

Aubrey Leach - Middle Infielder

Aleshia Ocasio - Outfielder

Karlyn Pickens - Right-Handed Pitcher

Keilani Ricketts - Left-Handed Pitcher

*Dakota Kennedy was selected during the fan vote, but is unable to participate.

The 2026 AUSL All-Star Cup begins on August 8 at 7 p.m. ET in Rosemont, Illinois. Tickets are on sale now.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from July 18, 2026

9 Carolina Blaze Players to Compete in 2026 AUSL All-Star Cup - Carolina Blaze

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