9.8.2024: Lexington SC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC - Game Highlights

September 8, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Natalie Staude and Carlee Giammona each recorded a goal and assist before Ashley Clark scored the game-winner as Tampa Bay Sun FC took a 3-2 victory against Lexington SC for its first win in club history.

