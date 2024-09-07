9.7.2024: One Knoxville vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights

September 7, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC YouTube Video







One Knoxville SC remains lone USL League One side Charlotte Independence have yet to defeat, as One Knox, Independence extend active unbeaten streaks to 10 and 11, respectively, with 1-1 draw at Regal Soccer Stadium through goals from Gabriel Obertan, Kempes Tekiela.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from September 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.