9.7.2024: One Knoxville vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights
September 7, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC YouTube Video
One Knoxville SC remains lone USL League One side Charlotte Independence have yet to defeat, as One Knox, Independence extend active unbeaten streaks to 10 and 11, respectively, with 1-1 draw at Regal Soccer Stadium through goals from Gabriel Obertan, Kempes Tekiela.
