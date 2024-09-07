9.7.2024: Hartford Athletic vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights

September 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic YouTube Video







Hartford Athletic and Indy Eleven played to a scoreless draw at Trinity Health Stadium that saw the Boys in Blue edge closer to a place in the USL Championship Playoffs.

