9.6.2024: Phoenix Rising FC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights

September 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video







Tomás Ángel scored the only goal from the penalty spot to lead Phoenix Rising FC to a 1-0 victory against FC Tulsa at Phoenix Rising Stadium to move Rising into seventh place in the Western Conference as it earned consecutive victories for the first time in 2024.

