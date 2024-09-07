9.6.2024: Phoenix Rising FC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights
September 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tomás Ángel scored the only goal from the penalty spot to lead Phoenix Rising FC to a 1-0 victory against FC Tulsa at Phoenix Rising Stadium to move Rising into seventh place in the Western Conference as it earned consecutive victories for the first time in 2024.
