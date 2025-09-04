9.3.2025: Hartford Athletic vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights

Published on September 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic YouTube Video







Jack Blake recorded his 40th goal in the USL Championship regular season before Maalique Foster scored a late insurance marker as Indy Eleven took a 2-0 victory against Hartford Athletic at Trinity Health Stadium to move back above the playoff line in the USL Championship Eastern Conference.







