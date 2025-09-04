9.3.2025: Hartford Athletic vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights
Published on September 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic YouTube Video
Jack Blake recorded his 40th goal in the USL Championship regular season before Maalique Foster scored a late insurance marker as Indy Eleven took a 2-0 victory against Hartford Athletic at Trinity Health Stadium to move back above the playoff line in the USL Championship Eastern Conference.
Check out the Hartford Athletic Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 4, 2025
- Rhode Island FC to Celebrate Young Fans in Second Annual Kids Night, Presented by Rhode Island Energy - Rhode Island FC
- Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Lexington SC - North Carolina FC
- Roots Host Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC for Sunday Matinee Fixture - Oakland Roots
- Fan Vote Now Open: Rodrigo Lopez Nominated for Player of the Month - Sacramento Republic FC
- San Antonio FC Midfielder Mohamed Omar Called up to Somalia National Team - San Antonio FC
- United Soccer League Announces Partnership with BoxLIFE - USL
- Match Preview: FC Tulsa vs. Birmingham Legion FC - FC Tulsa
- Hartford Athletic Adds Versatile Midfielder Cameron Duke on Short Term Contract - Hartford Athletic
- Another Unique Venue Awaits Hounds Visit - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Riverhounds Classic Kicks off New Youth Season - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Lexington SC Hosts North Carolina FC Amid Tight Playoff Race - Lexington Sporting Club
- Rowdies to Host Fifth Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Athletic Stories
- Hartford Athletic Adds Versatile Midfielder Cameron Duke on Short Term Contract
- Hartford Falls to Indy Eleven in Unlucky Home Outing
- Player of the Year and Golden Boot Winner Hadji Barry Returns to the USL Championship with Hartford Athletic
- Player of the Year and Golden Boot Winner Hadji Barry Returns to the USL Championship with Hartford Athletic
- Athletic Hosts North Carolina FC in Search of Double Digit Unbeaten Streak