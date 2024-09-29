9.29.2024: Sacramento Republic FC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights

September 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video







Luis Felipe Fernandes recorded a goal and assist while Russell Cicerone, Aldair Sanchez and Kieran Phillips also found the net as Sacramento Republic FC took a 4-0 victory against New Mexico United to move back into second place in the Western Conference with its fourth consecutive home win.

