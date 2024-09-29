9.29.2024: Oakland Roots SC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights
September 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots YouTube Video
Aaron Bibout struck after eight minutes to send FC Tulsa to a 1-0 victory against Oakland Roots SC at Pioneer Stadium to break a five-game winless streak and move within a point of eighth place in the Western Conference as it handed Roots a fourth consecutive defeat.
Check out the Oakland Roots Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 29, 2024
- Bibout's Boot Lifts FC Tulsa to 1-0 Victory over Oakland Roots SC - FC Tulsa
- Roots Drop Fourth Straight in 0-1 Loss at Home to FC Tulsa - Oakland Roots
- Match Notes (9.29.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs FC Tulsa - Oakland Roots
- Le Rouge Wins Third Straight, Leaps into Third Place in the East - Detroit City FC
- Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC Claims Inaugural USL Jägermeister Cup Crown - USL
- San Antonio Drops Contest Against Rhode Island FC - San Antonio FC
- Rhode Island FC Battles San Antonio FC to 3-1 Road Victory - Rhode Island FC
- Two Stoppage Time Goals Spell Disaster for Phoenix Rising - Phoenix Rising FC
- Two Stoppage Time Goals Spell Disaster for Phoenix Rising - Phoenix Rising FC
- Monterey Bay Falls 2-0 at Home to Detroit City - Monterey Bay FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oakland Roots Stories
- Roots Drop Fourth Straight in 0-1 Loss at Home to FC Tulsa
- Match Notes (9.29.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs FC Tulsa
- Oakland Roots Sports Club Launches Third Kit in Celebration of Latin and Hispanic Heritage
- Oakland Lose Third Straight Game, Falling 2-0 to Hartford
- Oakland Lose Third Straight Game, Falling 2-0 to Hartford