9.29.2024: Oakland Roots SC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights

September 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots YouTube Video







Aaron Bibout struck after eight minutes to send FC Tulsa to a 1-0 victory against Oakland Roots SC at Pioneer Stadium to break a five-game winless streak and move within a point of eighth place in the Western Conference as it handed Roots a fourth consecutive defeat.

