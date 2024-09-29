9.29.2024: DC Power FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC - Game Highlights

September 29, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video







Madison Wolfbauer converted two penalties in the first half and Taylor Aylmer scored her first USL Super League goal in the 2-2 draw between DC Power FC and Spokane Zephyr FC at Audi Field.

