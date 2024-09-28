9.28.24: El Paso Locomotive FC vs. North Carolina FC - Game Highlights

September 28, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)







Joaquin Rivas converted from the penalty spot in second half stoppage time to lift El Paso Locomotive FC to a 1-0 victory against North Carolina FC at Southwest University Park in the first meeting between the clubs.

