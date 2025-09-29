9.28.2025: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights

Published on September 28, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video







Augustine Williams scored the only goal from the penalty spot as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC took a 1-0 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC at Highmark Stadium, earning the Hounds their third win in the past four outings to keep them in contention for a top-four finish in the USL Championship's Eastern Conference.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.