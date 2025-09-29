9.28.2025: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights
Published on September 28, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Augustine Williams scored the only goal from the penalty spot as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC took a 1-0 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC at Highmark Stadium, earning the Hounds their third win in the past four outings to keep them in contention for a top-four finish in the USL Championship's Eastern Conference.
