9.28.2025: New Mexico United vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights
Published on September 28, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United YouTube Video
Marlon Vargas and Talen Maples scored in the opening 10 minutes to lead New Mexico United to a lightning-delayed 2-1 victory against Lexington SC at Isotopes Park to complete a six-point week for United as it solidified its position in the top three of the USL Championship's Western Conference.
Check out the New Mexico United Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 28, 2025
- United Prevails After Four-Hour Delay, Secures Key Victory in Playoff Push - New Mexico United
- Lexington SC Nearly Battles Back at New Mexico Despite Weather Delays, Red Card - Lexington Sporting Club
- Williams Penalty Fires Hounds Past Las Vegas - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Rowdies Rescue a Late Point in Loudoun - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Resilient Orange County SC Earns Hard-Fought 2-2 Draw with Charleston Battery - Orange County SC
- Rising Storms Back to Draw Oakland Roots SC 3-3 - Phoenix Rising FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Mexico United Stories
- United Prevails After Four-Hour Delay, Secures Key Victory in Playoff Push
- New Mexico United Hosts Lexington SC on Hispanic Heritage Night
- New Mexico United Seals Stunning 2-1 Upset over Colorado Springs
- New Mexico United Academy Graduates in College Soccer
- New Mexico United Announces Launch of "4 Stripes Pass" - a New Flexible Ticket Offering for Final Four Home Games