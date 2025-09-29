9.28.2025: New Mexico United vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

Published on September 28, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United YouTube Video







Marlon Vargas and Talen Maples scored in the opening 10 minutes to lead New Mexico United to a lightning-delayed 2-1 victory against Lexington SC at Isotopes Park to complete a six-point week for United as it solidified its position in the top three of the USL Championship's Western Conference.







