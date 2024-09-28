9.28.2024: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights
September 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video
Stefano Pinho equalized with 11 minutes to go as Birmingham Legion FC rallied for a 1-1 draw against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC after Edward Kizza had put the Hounds ahead in the first half, earning Legion its first point on the road in Pittsburgh in club history.
Check out the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 28, 2024
- Rhode Island FC Battles San Antonio FC to 3-1 Road Victory - Rhode Island FC
- Loudoun United Draws Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Loudoun United FC
- Switchbacks Earn a Point at Home Against Loudoun United FC - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Hounds Held to Draw by Birmingham - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- LouCity Rallies to Beat Memphis 901 FC on a Record Night - Louisville City FC
- Hounds Held to Draw by Birmingham - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Pinho's Goal Grabs Point for Legion FC - Birmingham Legion FC
- Memphis 901 FC Falls to Louisville City FC 4-2 Despite Lapa's Brace - Memphis 901 FC
- Augi Williams Makes History in 4-0 Indy Eleven Victory - Indy Eleven
- Memphis 901 FC Falls to Louisville City FC 4-2 Despite Lapa's Brace - Memphis 901 FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Secure Late Win against North Carolina FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Stoppage time penalty sinks NCFC on the road Saturday - North Carolina FC
- FC Tulsa Heads to California for a Sunday Duel with Oakland Roots SC - FC Tulsa
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.