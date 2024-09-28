9.28.2024: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights

September 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video







Stefano Pinho equalized with 11 minutes to go as Birmingham Legion FC rallied for a 1-1 draw against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC after Edward Kizza had put the Hounds ahead in the first half, earning Legion its first point on the road in Pittsburgh in club history.

