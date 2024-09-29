9.28.2024: Phoenix Rising FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights
September 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
J.C. Ngando and Grayson Doody scored deep in second-half stoppage time to grab a 2-1 victory for Las Vegas Lights FC against Phoenix Rising FC at Phoenix Rising Stadium as the hosts saw their nine-game home undefeated streak end after one of the wildest endings of the season.
