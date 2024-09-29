9.28.2024: Phoenix Rising FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights

September 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video







J.C. Ngando and Grayson Doody scored deep in second-half stoppage time to grab a 2-1 victory for Las Vegas Lights FC against Phoenix Rising FC at Phoenix Rising Stadium as the hosts saw their nine-game home undefeated streak end after one of the wildest endings of the season.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.