9.28.2024: Indy Eleven vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights

September 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven YouTube Video







Augustine Williams scored a second-half hat trick as Indy Eleven pulled away for a 4-0 victory against Miami FC at Michael A. Carroll Stadium to earn a second consecutive home victory for the Boys in Blue.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.