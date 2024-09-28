9.28.2024: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights

September 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video







Kalil ElMedkhar scored the equalizer in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time as Loudoun United FC earned a 1-1 draw against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field after the Switchbacks had taken a third-minute lead through Zach Zandi.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.