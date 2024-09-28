9.28.2024: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights
September 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video
Kalil ElMedkhar scored the equalizer in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time as Loudoun United FC earned a 1-1 draw against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field after the Switchbacks had taken a third-minute lead through Zach Zandi.
