9.28.2024: Brooklyn FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

September 28, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC YouTube Video







Isabel Cox scored her second goal of the season as Brooklyn FC earned a 1-0 victory over Lexington SC at Rocco B Commisso Soccer Stadium. The victory is the team's third consecutive win and third consecutive shutout.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from September 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.