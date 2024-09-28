9.28.2024: Brooklyn FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights
September 28, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Brooklyn FC YouTube Video
Isabel Cox scored her second goal of the season as Brooklyn FC earned a 1-0 victory over Lexington SC at Rocco B Commisso Soccer Stadium. The victory is the team's third consecutive win and third consecutive shutout.
• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...
USL Super League Stories from September 28, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brooklyn FC Stories
- History Made: Brooklyn FC Wins Inaugural Home Match
- Brooklyn Football Club Appoints Jessica Silva as Head Coach
- Brooklyn FC Announces Temporary Home Venue
- Brooklyn FC Makes History with First Win on the Road
- Brooklyn Football Club Announces Body Hack as Official Physical Therapy Partner