9.27.2025: San Antonio FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights
Published on September 27, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC YouTube Video
Fernando Delgado posted a three-save shutout as Birmingham Legion FC earned a scoreless draw against San Antonio FC at Toyota FC, while Richard Sánchez posted a two-save shutout for the hosts as they continued to edge toward a postseason berth.
Check out the San Antonio FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 27, 2025
- Legion FC Shows Grit in Draw at San Antonio FC - Birmingham Legion FC
- Fc Tulsa Falls, 2-1, On The Road To Indy Eleven Despite Late Diallo Goal - FC Tulsa
- Blake Sets Franchise Record with Game-Winning Goal - Indy Eleven
- Green & Blue Grind Out Gritty Road Win In Colorado Springs - Hartford Athletic
- LouCity Runs Its Win Streak to Five with Victory at Detroit City FC - Louisville City FC
- Switchbacks FC Drop Home Match to Hartford Athletic - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- New Mexico United Hosts Lexington SC on Hispanic Heritage Night - New Mexico United
- Hounds Match Postponed to Sunday - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio FC Stories
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Birmingham Legion FC 9/27/25
- Spurs & SAFC Host 'Sport for Healing Fest' for Ingram Families & Students
- San Antonio FC Downs Orange County, 3-1
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Orange County SC 9/20/25
- San Antonio FC Lands Three on USL Championship Team of the Week