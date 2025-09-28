9.27.2025: San Antonio FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights

Published on September 27, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC YouTube Video







Fernando Delgado posted a three-save shutout as Birmingham Legion FC earned a scoreless draw against San Antonio FC at Toyota FC, while Richard Sánchez posted a two-save shutout for the hosts as they continued to edge toward a postseason berth.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.