9.26.2024: Orange County SC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights
September 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Ethan Zubak recorded a pair of first-half goals off assists by Seth Casiple and Bryce Jamison as Orange County SC took a 2-0 victory against Phoenix Rising FC at Championship Soccer Stadium to extend its undefeated streak to three games as goalkeeper Colin Shutler posted his third consecutive shutout for the hosts.
