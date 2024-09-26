9.25.2024: Brooklyn FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC - Game Highlights
September 26, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Brooklyn FC YouTube Video
Two first-half goals from Jess Garziano and Mackenzie George lift Brooklyn FC to a 2-0 win in its home opener at Commisso Soccer Stadium, snapping Dallas Trinity FC's unbeaten streak.
• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...
USL Super League Stories from September 26, 2024
- History Made: Brooklyn FC Wins Inaugural Home Match - Brooklyn FC
- Dallas Trinity FC Suffers First Loss at Brooklyn FC, 2-0 - Dallas Trinity FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brooklyn FC Stories
- History Made: Brooklyn FC Wins Inaugural Home Match
- Brooklyn Football Club Appoints Jessica Silva as Head Coach
- Brooklyn FC Announces Temporary Home Venue
- Brooklyn FC Makes History with First Win on the Road
- Brooklyn Football Club Announces Body Hack as Official Physical Therapy Partner