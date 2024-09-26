9.25.2024: Brooklyn FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC - Game Highlights

September 26, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC YouTube Video







Two first-half goals from Jess Garziano and Mackenzie George lift Brooklyn FC to a 2-0 win in its home opener at Commisso Soccer Stadium, snapping Dallas Trinity FC's unbeaten streak.

