9.22.2024: New Mexico United vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights

September 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United YouTube Video







Kris Shakes posted a four-save shutout for the first clean sheet of his pro career as an early own goal proved the difference for New Mexico United as it took a 1-0 victory against Loudoun United FC at Isotopes Park to move 12 points clear at the top of the Western Conference.

