9.22.2024: New Mexico United vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights
September 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United YouTube Video
Kris Shakes posted a four-save shutout for the first clean sheet of his pro career as an early own goal proved the difference for New Mexico United as it took a 1-0 victory against Loudoun United FC at Isotopes Park to move 12 points clear at the top of the Western Conference.
Check out the New Mexico United Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 22, 2024
- Loudoun United unable to secure points in a 1-0 road loss to New Mexico United - Loudoun United FC
- Detroit City FC Picks up Massive Three Points over Louisville City FC - Detroit City FC
- New Mexico United Beats Loudoun United, Extends Lead at Top of Western Conference - New Mexico United
- Shorthanded LouCity Falls to Detroit City But Clinches Second Place - Louisville City FC
- New Mexico United Signs Jermaine Fordah to 25-Day Contract - New Mexico United
- Indy Eleven Streak Ends at North Carolina - Indy Eleven
- Huge Three Points Is up for Grabs at Keyworth Stadium - Detroit City FC
- Switchbacks Split Points with Draw in El Paso - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Draw 1-1 with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Battery Beat Rowdies 3-1 in Historic Night, Markanich Sets USL Championship Scoring Record - Charleston Battery
- Republic FC Edged by Las Vegas Lights FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Monterey Bay Earns Second Consecutive Clean Sheet, Adds Point in Scoreless Draw with Orange County SC - Monterey Bay FC
- Orange County SC Picks up a Point in Monterey - Orange County SC
- San Antonio Falls in Road Contest at Phoenix Rising - San Antonio FC
- Phoenix Rising Scores Four on Hispanic Heritage Night - Phoenix Rising FC
- Orange County SC Keeps Another Clean Sheet in 0-0 Draw in Monterey - Orange County SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Mexico United Stories
- New Mexico United Beats Loudoun United, Extends Lead at Top of Western Conference
- New Mexico United Signs Jermaine Fordah to 25-Day Contract
- New Mexico United Beats Sacramento Republic, 3-1, Clinches Playoff Berth
- New Mexico United Announces Loan Signing of Marlon Vargas from Colorado Rapids II
- New Mexico United Beats Miami FC, Extends Lead at Top of Western Conference to Ten