9.22.2024: Lexington SC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC - Game Highlights

September 22, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Fort Lauderdale United's Addie McCain scores a hat trick to become the USL Super League's current leading goal scorer and earn a 3-1 win on the road against Lexington SC.

