9.22.2024: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights
September 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video
Darwin Matheus marked his debut for Birmingham Legion FC by scoring the winner in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to lift the hosts to a 1-0 victory against Miami FC at Protective Stadium and into fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings.
