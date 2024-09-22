9.22.2024: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights

September 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video







Darwin Matheus marked his debut for Birmingham Legion FC by scoring the winner in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to lift the hosts to a 1-0 victory against Miami FC at Protective Stadium and into fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

