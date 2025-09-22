9.21.2025: Union Omaha vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights

Published on September 21, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha YouTube Video







One Knoxville SC erases two-goal deficit against Union Omaha at Werner Park, as Knoxville's Babacar Diene, Omaha's Sergio Ors Navarro each post brace in 2-2 draw.







