9.21.2025: Union Omaha vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights
Published on September 21, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Union Omaha YouTube Video
One Knoxville SC erases two-goal deficit against Union Omaha at Werner Park, as Knoxville's Babacar Diene, Omaha's Sergio Ors Navarro each post brace in 2-2 draw.
Check out the Union Omaha Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from September 21, 2025
- Match Preview: Texoma FC vs Westchester SC - Texoma FC
- Finding the Gems: Data Powering Fort Wayne Football Club's Player Search - Fort Wayne FC
- Know Before You Go: Union Omaha vs. One Knoxville Sc - Union Omaha
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.