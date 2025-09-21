9.20.2025: Phoenix Rising FC vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights

Published on September 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video







Carl Sainté scored in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time as Phoenix Rising FC rallied from a two-goal deficit to earn a 2-2 draw against Loudoun United FC at Phoenix Rising Stadium after Ben Mines had notched a goal and assist for the visitors in the first half.







