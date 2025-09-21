9.20.2025: Louisville City FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights

Published on September 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC YouTube Video







Adrien Pérez and Phillip Goodrum scored second-half goals as Louisville City FC took a 3-1 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC at Lynn Family Stadium, earning Head Coach Danny Cruz the 100th victory of his career in the USL Championship across the regular season and playoffs.







