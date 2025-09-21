9.20.2025: Lexington SC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC - Game Highlights
Published on September 20, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video
Lexington SC extended its unbeaten streak to four matches after playing Spokane Zephyr FC to a scoreless draw on Saturday.
