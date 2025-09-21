9.20.2025: Hartford Athletic vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights

Published on September 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic YouTube Video







Chase Boone scored a late winner as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC took a 2-1 victory against Hartford Athletic at Trinity Health Stadium to earn its second win in the past three games after Pittsburgh's Charles Ahl and Hartford's Adrian Diz Pe had exchanged early goals.







