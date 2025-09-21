9.20.2025: Detroit City FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights
Published on September 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC YouTube Video
Forster Ajago scored the only goal as Lexington SC took a 1-0 victory against Detroit City FC at Keyworth Stadium as goalkeeper Logan Ketterer notched a pair of saved to record the shutout for the visitors.
