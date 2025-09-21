9.20.2025: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights
Published on September 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video
Lewis Jamieson recorded a goal and assist after coming on as a second-half substitute to lead Sacramento Republic FC to a 2-0 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field as Danny Vitiello posted his league-leading 11th shutout of the season.
