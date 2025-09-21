9.20.2025: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights

Published on September 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video







Lewis Jamieson recorded a goal and assist after coming on as a second-half substitute to lead Sacramento Republic FC to a 2-0 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field as Danny Vitiello posted his league-leading 11th shutout of the season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.