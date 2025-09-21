9.20.2025: AV Alta FC vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights
Published on September 21, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
AV Alta FC YouTube Video
A second-half brace from Yaniv Bazini and 83rd minute penalty from Handwalla Bwana powered South Georgia Tormenta FC to a 3-0 win over AV ALTA FC at Lancaster Municipal Stadium, giving the visitors their fourth straight win while extending the hosts' winless run to 11 matches.
Check out the AV Alta FC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from September 21, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent AV Alta FC Stories
- AV ALTA FC Signs Defender Elijah Martin to Inaugural Roster
- Miguel Ibarra Becomes AV ALTA FC's First Player Signing
- AV ALTA FC Announces Jimmie Villalobos as Second Historic Signing
- AV ALTA FC Officially Introduce Inaugural Home Jersey for 2025 Season in USL League One
- The City of Lancaster and AV ALTA FC Officially Break Ground at Lancaster Municipal Stadium