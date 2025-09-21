9.20.2025: AV Alta FC vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights

Published on September 21, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

A second-half brace from Yaniv Bazini and 83rd minute penalty from Handwalla Bwana powered South Georgia Tormenta FC to a 3-0 win over AV ALTA FC at Lancaster Municipal Stadium, giving the visitors their fourth straight win while extending the hosts' winless run to 11 matches.







