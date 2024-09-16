9.15.2024: Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC - Game Highlights
September 16, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Carolina Ascent FC record their second victory in a row after a 2-0 road win against Spokane Zephyr FC at ONE Spokane Stadium. Mia Corbin netted her second goal of the season and center back Sydney Studer doubled the lead right before the half.
