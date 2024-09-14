9.14.2024: Indy Eleven vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights
September 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Indy Eleven YouTube Video
Romario Williams and Maalique Foster scored early in either half before Elliot Collier wrapped up all three points for Indy Eleven in a 3-1 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC to break a four-game winless streak for the Boys in Blue.
Check out the Indy Eleven Statistics
